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Home / Chandigarh / Woman drugged in Chandigarh; cash, valuables taken away

Woman drugged in Chandigarh; cash, valuables taken away

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Aanavi Singh Arya
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:00 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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A 44-year-old woman was allegedly drugged at her residence in Sector 8-C here this evening and her house was found ransacked. According to preliminary investigation, her domestic help, identified as Goma, is suspected to be involved in the incident.

The victim, Komal Mittal, is undergoing treatment at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16

According to the complaint, she was allegedly administered a sedative or an intoxicating substance at House No. 1124. The nature of the substance and the manner in which it was administered are yet to be established. Toxicology tests are expected to determine what she had consumed.

Those who reached the house found cupboards open and belongings scattered, indicating a possible theft. The value of the missing cash and valuables has not yet been ascertained.

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Sources said Komal had been living in Canada and returned to India only in January. She was living alone in the house.

The police said the domestic help had not undergone mandatory police verification. This lapse is likely to be a key focus of the investigation. Goma’s whereabouts were not immediately known.

The police will examine CCTV footage from the house and its surroundings, question neighbours and security personnel.

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The domestic help is being treated as a suspect, but the allegations are yet to be established as the investigation is underway, said the police.

The police have urged residents to get their domestic workers verified at the local police station and maintain records of their identity documents.

The incident bears similarities to a recent case reported from Sector 28, where a newly hired cook at the residence of late Mukesh Bassi, a former Congress councillor, spiked food with a sedative before fleeing with cash, gold and diamond jewellery.

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Three members of the household were left unconscious after consuming the food. The theft came to light around 10 pm the following day.

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