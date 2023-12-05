Woman duped of Rs 1.42 lakh

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 4

A travel agent, Rohit, duped a city resident of Rs 1.42 lakh on the pretext of helping her go abroad.

Muskan Goyal, the complainant, said she had contacted the agent, Rohit, for a visa to China. She had sent her passport to him and paid him Rs 37,000 for air travel and an additional Rs 12,000 for the visa. She had also handed him her ATM card for the exchange of currency.

But Muskan said her passport has not been returned. She has not even got a refund for the lapse. She also claimed that the flight tickets that she had been given were fake. According to the complainant, she was duped of Rs 1,42,000. The police at the Mansa Devi Complex police station have booked Rohit under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the IPC.

#China #Panchkula