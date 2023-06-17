Woman duped of Rs 2.96 lakh

Our Correspondent

Chandigarh: A woman has been duped of Rs 2.96 lakh by cyber fraudsters. Complainant Somesh Kaistha, a Sector 48 resident, claimed his mother received a verification call from a bank executive saying multiple transactions had been made from her account. The victim got the debit card blocked and later found out three transactions were made from her account. TNS

Four juvenileS nabbed for theft

Chandigarh: Four juveniles have been nabbed for theft. Complainant Dal Chand, a vendor, claimed Rs 7,000 in cash, an ATM card, an Aadhaar card and a mobile phone kept on his bicycle were stolen from the Transport light point. A case was registered. During investigation, four minors were apprehended and sent to juvenile home. TNS

Man held with 27.5-gm heroin

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a man while possessing 27.5 grams of heroin. The police said the suspect, named Baghi Rath, a resident of Maloya colony, was held from Sector 45 while possessing heroin. The police have registered a case. TNS

Pillion rider succumbs

Chandigarh: A pillion rider, who suffered injuries in a road accident, succumbed to his injuries. Complainant Sandeep Singh of Sector 40 reported that his motorcycle was hit by an auto at Maloya colony on June 4. The pillion rider suffered injuries in the accident. He was admitted to the PGI where he died. TNS

Minor fire at Kharar eatery

Mohali: A minor fire broke out in the chimneys of an eatery near the Jhungian road in Kharar on Friday. A fire engine was pressed into service which took round 25 minutes to douse the flames. No person was injured in the mishap. Fire Officer Kaur Singh said a fire call was received at 6:57pm. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said. TNS

Ahuja Mohali Civil Surgeon

Mohali: Dr Mahesh Kumar Ahuja on Friday assumed charge as Civil Surgeon of the district. Dr Ahuja, who was Senior Medical Officer at Bhawanigarh, was recently promoted as Deputy Director. He has rendered his services to the Health Department in various capacities. He had joined the Health Department as a medical officer in 1993. TNS

SASA students for world meet

Ropar: Three students of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Academy (SASA) have been invited to Sweden to attend an international conference. The students will attend the conference to be held under the United Nations are Karanpreet Singh and Kunishka Moudgil, both from grade IX, and Mannat Atoria of Grade XI. Founder director of the academy Sukhjnder Singh said these students would prepare posters on climate change, declining biodiversity, economic dislocations, war and citizenship. TNS

Goldsmiths seek arms licences

Fatehgarh Sahib: A delegation of the district unit of the Akhil Bhartiya Swarnkar Sangh submitted a memorandum to the SSP, Dr Ravjot Grewal, flagging security concerns and urged her to issue them arms licences.