Woman duped of Rs 73,000

Panchkula, June 7

A resident of Panchkula was duped of Rs 73,000 by a cyberfraud. The victim, Sarika, said she had searched for the contact number of a company regarding the delivery of goods she had purchased online. She said she called the contact number, upon which she received various online links on her phone. She said, “I received a phone call in which the caller asked me to make a payment of Rs 5 from her bank account through a given portal. I did as directed.” She said the next day she found that Rs 73,000 had been deducted from her bank account. A case under Sections 419 and 420 of the IPC has been registered.

