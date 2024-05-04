Woman duped of Rs 16.65 lakh in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A city resident has fallen prey to an online fraud. An unidentified person conned her out of Rs 16.65 lakh. She informed the police about the incident following which a case was registered at the cybercrime police station. TNS

Two juveniles apprehended

Chandigarh: Two juveniles were apprehended for attacking a man at Sector 25 colony. Complainant Aniket had alleged that Beggi and three unidentified people attacked him with a knife on May 1. He sustained injuries and was admitted at Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) Sector 16. The police registered a case of attempt to murder at Sector 11 police station. Later, the two juveniles were apprehended in the case. TNS

Kapurthala man duped of Rs 7 lakh

Chandigarh: The police have registered a cheating case on a complaint of Amrik Singh, a resident of Kapurthala, who alleged that Ravinder Singh, Manpreet Singh Brar and others of BB Council at Sector 17 duped him of Rs 7 lakh on the pretext of sending his son to Canada on a study visa.

