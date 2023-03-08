Woman duped of Rs 2.91 lakh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 7

A 44-year-old woman looking for a prospective groom was duped of Rs 2.91 lakh by an online fraudster with whom she got familiar through a matrimonial site.

The complainant claimed she had uploaded her profile on the site along with her mobile number. She later received a WhatsApp message from a suspect who identified himself as Vipal. The suspect told her he was from Texas, US. The unsuspecting complainant started chatting with the suspect, who expressed his willingness to marry her and claimed he would visit India soon.

The victim further stated a few days later, she received a call from a woman, claiming to be a customs official at an airport, saying her friend had arrived with a huge quantity of gold and dollars and that she would have to pay the duty to get it released.

The victim deposited Rs 36,000 and Rs 2.55 lakh in the bank account provided by the suspects, but realised she had been duped after the suspect stopped responding to her calls and messages.

A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station.