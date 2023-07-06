Woman ends life, husband held

Mohali, July 5
A woman allegedly died by suicide following which the police arrested her husband on abetment charge.
Anita, a 37-year-old resident of Preet Colony, Dera Bassi, allegedly consumed some poisonous substance on Monday night. The police registered a case against her husband Pritam Singh, 67, an ex-serviceman.
Dera Bassi SHO Jaskanwal Singh said it was the second marriage of both Anita and Pritam. Since their marriage, Pritam was allegedly harassing her, which made the woman take the extreme step.
She was admitted to the subdivisional hospital where she died. On the statement of the woman’s family members, the police registered a case against her husband and arrested him.
