Woman feeding stray dog hurt in hit-&-run in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 16

In a hit-and-run case, a 25-year-old woman was injured after being hit by a rashly driven SUV while she was feeding a stray dog near Furniture Market, Sector 53, on Saturday night.

A CCTV grab of speeding car and victim near Furniture Market, Sector 53.

The victim has been identified as Tejaswita Kaushal, a resident of Sector 51. The suspect behind the wheel was identified as retired Army Major Sandeep Shahi, a resident of Mohali.

The incident, which took place at 11.39 pm, was caught on the CCTV camera installed near the scene. In the video, the victim can be seen feeding a stray dog when a speeding Creta hits her and sped away. The victim got tossed on to the roadside.

The victim, a UPSC aspirant, was taken to the hospital and later discharged after treatment.

Sources said initially the victim didn’t lodge a complaint with the police. However, a complaint was filed after the police persuaded her to do so.

The police today registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 36 police station and arrested the suspect, who was later released on bail. The car has been seized by the police. Sources said the victim was a dog lover and had been feeding stray canines for quite some time.