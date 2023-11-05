Woman found dead at PG accommodation

Mohali, November 4
An unidentified woman was found dead in a paying guest accommodation at Mauli Baidwan village on Thursday.
The police said the deceased appeared to be 45 years of age and was staying in the PG accommodation for the past some time. The police added that she was suffering from diabetes. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital at Phase 6.
