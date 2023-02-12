Woman found dead in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, February 11

The body of a woman was found in front of Ganga Nursery under the flyover on the Chandigarh-Ambala national highway. The body appears to be a few days old. The deceased has been identified as Jubilee, a resident of West Bengal. She had been living in a shack under the flyover for the past two years. A passer-by informed the police about the body on Saturday morning. The police conducted her last rites with the help of a social organisation.