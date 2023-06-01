Woman found dead near ISBT

Chandigarh, May 31
An unidentified woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Sector 52 here last night. The victim’s body was found on the roadside opposite the ISBT, Sector 43. There were no injury marks on the body, said the police.
The police said they received information about a woman lying unconscious under a tree, following which a team rushed to the scene. The victim was shifted to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.
A cop said the victim was aged around 55 years. “We only recovered a bus ticket from Haridwar and a water bottle on the victim,” said a police official. An inquest proceeding has been initiated at the Sector 36 police station.
