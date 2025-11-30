Woman found dead with neck injury in Rose Garden toilet

A woman was found dead inside the women’s toilet at the Rose Garden here this afternoon. Around 3:15 pm, visitors heard screams coming from the public toilet and alerted the traffic personnel stationed at the gate. The police reached the spot and requested a woman present there to check inside the toilet. She found a woman, identified as Diksha Thakur (30), lying unconscious in a pool of blood with a deep wound around her neck.

Advertisement

The injury is believed to have been inflicted with a kitchen knife. Diksha reportedly died moments after she was found.

Advertisement

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared her dead. A knife, suspected to have been used in the crime, was recovered from the scene by a forensic team. Her identity was confirmed through a Bihar Staff Selection Commission form found in her possession. The body has been sent to the GMSH-16 for a post-mortem examination.

Advertisement

Several senior police officers, including DSP (Central) Dalbir Singh Bhinder and Sector 3 SHO Narinder Singh Patial, were present at the scene as forensic experts examined the scene.

After identification of Diksha Thakur and reaching out to her husband, who lives in Saharanpur, UP, the police got to know that she was separated from him for almost one year and had a three-year-old son. Diksha’s younger sister and brother-in-law lived in Sector 48. She was living as a paying guest in Phase 11, Mohali, and worked as customer care executive for Chaupal TV, situated in Industrial Area, Phase 2, Chandigarh.

Advertisement

It was found that she was on leave for more than a week because of health issues. On Monday, she went to see a doctor at Alchemist Hospital with her brother-in-law and was prescribed anti-anxiety medicine. Today, after joining work after a week, she left early from work around 2 pm citing health issues. She didn’t take the usual route back home, nor informed her brother-in-law, who would usually drop or pick her from work.

Police officials said all possible angles, including assault and personal enmity, were being explored. They have also not ruled out suicide as her bag was full of anti-depressant medicines. They emphasised that there were no struggle signs on the body with only one visible injury mark on the neck. From the crime scene, her bag and two mobile phones were recovered. However, the police are reviewing CCTV footage from around the garden to trace the victim’s movement and whether she was accompanied by anyone. They are also awaiting the post-mortem report to draw a conclusion whether it’s a murder or suicide.