Woman found murdered at Panchkula park

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 10

The body of a 21-year-old woman was found in a park in Sector 20 here late on Wednesday night.

The victim, a resident of the city, was found murdered with an injury mark on her throat and other body parts.

Sources said the woman rang up her brother and told him that ‘they will kill me’. Her family rushed to the park and found her dead.

The police were informed about the incident. The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6.

The police said they would ascertain if the victim was raped before being murdered.

The police were yet to register a case at the time of filing of this report. DCP Himadri Kaushik and a team from the Sector 20 police station reached the crime spot.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula