Woman gets 2-year rigorous imprisonment for bid to enter house of ex-Haryana Chief Secretary

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 21

Additional Sessions Judge Jaibir Singh has sentenced Preeti Singh Jakhar to two-year rigorous imprisonment in a case registered against her for trying to enter the government house of former Haryana Chief Secretary Vijay Vardhan in Sector 7 here on June 1, 2021, without permission and attacking security persons.

The court has also sentenced another accused, Atharva Chaudhary, to eight-month rigorous imprisonment. The court convicted both under Sections 353 and 34, IPC, but acquitted them for the offences punishable under 379-A.

The FIR was registered against the accused on a complaint lodged by a policeman deputed at the residence.

Terminder Singh, counsel for the accused, argued that there was no evidence against them regarding the snatching of a watch. Hukam Singh, Public Prosecutor, said the accused should be given a deterrent punishment in view of the nature of the crime. He said they had also restrained a police constable from performing his official duty.

The court convicted the accused and said the period of the custody undergone by the convicts during the investigation and trial be set off against the substantive sentence awarded to them.