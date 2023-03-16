Woman gets seven-year rigorous imprisonment in murder bid case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, March 15

Additional Sessions Judge Narender sentenced a 22-year-old woman, Laxmi, to undergo seven-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) after convicting her in an attempt-to-murder case registered at the Mauli Jagran police station in 2020.

The police had registered a case for the offences punishable under Sections 307 and 325 of the IPC against the woman on the complaint of the mother of a nine-year-old girl.

According to prosecution, the victim’s mother, Mamta, a resident of Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, complained to the police that her daughter had gone to play near the house on May 15, 2020. When she did not return in the evening, she started looking for her. She found her lying unconscious in the corridor of the first floor. The victim was admitted to a hospital and later shifted to the PGI. Mamta claimed that she also found scratches on the girl’s face and chest.

During investigation, the police arrested the victim’s neighbour Laxmi.

After investigation, the police presented a chargesheet against the accused in the court. The police claimed that the victim had some personal information about the woman. The accused feared that the girl might reveal it to her family, following which she tried to eliminate her.

The court framed charges against the accused to which she pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The counsel for the accused claimed that she was falsely implicated in the case. Public prosecutor Atul Sethi said the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court sentenced the accused to undergo seven-year RI after convicting her under Section 307 and five-year RI after convicting her under Section 325 of the IPC. The court said both sentences would run concurrently.