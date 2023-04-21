Woman hangs self to death

Mohali, April 20
A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in Phase 7 here. She was living alone for the past two years.
The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Kaur, a native of Amritsar.
Mataur SHO Inspector Gabbar Singh said the woman hanged herself from a ceiling fan. The maggot-infested body was said to be two-day old. The woman used to work with a pharma company in Phase 1 here.
The post-mortem was conducted at the Civil Hospital in Phase VI. The cause of death would be known in the autopsy report. The police said investigation revealed that the victim’s parents had already died. The police said they had informed her kin and further action would be taken only after their arrival.
