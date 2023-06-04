Woman held for duping Pinjore family of Rs 36L

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 3

The police have arrested a woman for allegedly duping a resident of Pinjore and his family of Rs 36.92 lakh on the pretext of facilitating work permits of Canada.

The suspect has been identified as Surjit Singh Banga, aged 64, who hails from Mumbai.

The arrest was made following a complaint lodged by Baljit Singh, who had stated that Banga had promised him and his family members work permits.

The complainant stated that it was in May 2018 when Banga and her associate assured to secure work permits for Baljit Singh’s wife and other family members. A deal was struck for Rs 50 lakh to facilitate the process.

However, despite paying a substantial sum of approximately Rs 36.92 lakh over a period of time, work permits never came. When Baljit Singh enquired about the status of the work permits, the woman repeatedly made excuses and eventually stopped taking his calls.

In a desperate attempt to resolve the matter, Baljit visited the immigration office of the suspect’s partner in Delhi, only to find that both individuals were nowhere to be found.

On Baljit Singh’s complaint, a case was registered under Sections 420, 120-B and 506 of the IPC and the Emigration Act at the Pinjore police station.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday. She was produced in a court, which sent her to two-day police remand. The police said they would further investigate the matter and apprehend her accomplices and recover the defrauded amount.