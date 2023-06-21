Woman held for kidnapping newborn from Ambala City Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 20

The Ambala police arrested a woman for kidnapping a newborn baby girl from Ambala City Civil Hospital. The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed at the hospital.

The suspect, a resident of Bihar, was today produced before a court, which remanded her to one-day police custody.

In his complaint to the police on June 19, Praveen Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, stated that his wife had delivered a baby girl on June 17 at the Ambala City Civil Hospital.

“When I admitted my wife to the hospital on June 14, a woman met her. She told my wife that she too was pregnant, and claimed there was no one to help her during delivery,” said Praveen in his complaint to the police. “The suspect offered to help my wife during delivery and, in return, asked if my wife could take care of her during her delivery. The woman started taking care of my wife at the hospital and on June 17, my wife delivered a baby girl. On June 19, the woman managed to get away from the hospital with our newborn baby girl.”

A case was registered under Section 365 of the IPC at the Baldev Nagar police station. The woman was arrested from Durga Nagar in Ambala City.

Baldev Nagar SHO Ram Kumar said, “The suspect has been arrested and the baby was handed over to the family. There was a similar case against her in the past too. The woman has claimed that she wanted to keep the child as she lived alone. Further investigation in the matter is underway.”