Woman held with 10 g heroin in Panchkula; family members also jailed in drug cases

A woman was arrested with 10 grams of heroin at Ashiana Complex in Panchkula’s Sector 20, with the police investigating information that other members of her family had previously been jailed in heroin trafficking cases.

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The Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested the woman, identified as Guddi, a resident of Sector 20. The police are investigating the source of the contraband, the supply network and the possible involvement of other persons in the illegal drug trade.

According to ACP Crime Aman Kumar, a team led by Anti-Narcotics Cell in-charge Saurav Rawat reached the spot after receiving information about a suspicious woman. During questioning, she allegedly attempted to throw away an object she was carrying, but a woman police officer stopped her. A search led to the recovery of 10 grams of heroin.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sector 20 police station.

DCP Crime and Traffic Amrinder Singh said Guddi was produced before a court, which granted the police two days of remand. She is being questioned about the source of the heroin, its purchase and sale, and the possible involvement of others in the drug trade.

The police are also verifying information that other members of her family had previously been jailed in heroin trafficking cases to establish whether there are further links to the drug supply network.

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said strict legal action would be taken against everyone involved in drug supply, irrespective of gender.