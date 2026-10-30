Woman held with 10 gm heroin in Panchkula; family members also jailed in drug cases

A woman was arrested with 10 grams of heroin in Panchkula’s Sector 20, with police investigation revealing that other members of her family had previously been jailed in heroin trafficking cases.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested the woman, identified as Guddi, a resident of Sector 20, from Ashiana Complex. The police are now investigating the source of the contraband, its supply network and the possible involvement of other persons in the illegal drug trade.

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According to ACP (Crime) Aman Kumar, a police team, led by Anti-Narcotics Cell in-charge Saurav Rawat, reached the spot after receiving information about a suspicious woman. During questioning, she allegedly tried to throw away an object she was carrying, but a woman police officer stopped her. A search led to the recovery of 10 grams of heroin.

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A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sector 20 police station.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh said Guddi was produced before a court and the police obtained two days of remand. She is being questioned about the source of the heroin, its purchase and sale, and others allegedly involved in the drug trade.

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The police are also investigating the information about other members of her family who had previously been jailed in heroin trafficking cases to establish whether there were further links to the drug supply network.

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said strict legal action would be taken against everyone involved in drug supply, irrespective of gender.