Woman held with 338 gm of charas

Panchkula, January 28
The anti-narcotics cell of the Panchkula police have arrested a woman drug and seized 338-gm charas from her possession.
The arrested woman has been identified as Rajkumar (46), a resident of Ashiyana Complex, Sector 20, Panchkula.
The police spokesman said the anti-narcotics cell had arrested Manoj Kumar, a native of Akoli village in Badayun district of Uttar Pradesh and presently residing in Nadda village, near the Ghaggar river in Kharag Mangoli village. The police said that Manoj during investigation in one-day police remand had disclosed the name of the woman who was arrested on January 27 with 338 gm of charas.
The police said that the accused would be produced before the court to seek her police remand for investigation to break the chain of drug paddlers.
