Woman held with 52 kg poppy husk in Sirhind

Sirhind police arrested a woman and recovered 52 kg of poppy husk from her possession during a checking operation on Thursday, the police said.

The accused has been identified as Pinky, a resident of Khamanon, who was currently staying as a tenant near Khatra School in Hamayunpur, Sirhind, they added.

Advertisement

The arrest was made under the ongoing ‘War Against Drugs’ campaign.

Advertisement

Sirhind station house officer Ashok Kumar said the arrest was made during checking.

A police team led by Sub-inspector Daljit Singh had set up a naka for checking near Tarkhan Majra village. The police party noticed a woman driving a rickshaw rehri with two bags on it.

Advertisement

She was stopped on suspicion and upon searching 52 kg of poppy husk was recovered from the bags.

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway, the police said.