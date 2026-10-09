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Home / Chandigarh / Woman held with 52 kg poppy husk in Sirhind

Woman held with 52 kg poppy husk in Sirhind

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Surinder Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 01:18 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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DCP Crime and Traffic Amrinder Singh said Punjab accounts for the highest number of arrests, with 71 accused. iStock photo
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Sirhind police arrested a woman and recovered 52 kg of poppy husk from her possession during a checking operation on Thursday, the police said.

The accused has been identified as Pinky, a resident of Khamanon, who was currently staying as a tenant near Khatra School in Hamayunpur, Sirhind, they added.

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The arrest was made under the ongoing ‘War Against Drugs’ campaign.

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Sirhind station house officer Ashok Kumar said the arrest was made during checking.

A police team led by Sub-inspector Daljit Singh had set up a naka for checking near Tarkhan Majra village. The police party noticed a woman driving a rickshaw rehri with two bags on it.

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She was stopped on suspicion and upon searching 52 kg of poppy husk was recovered from the bags.

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway, the police said.

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