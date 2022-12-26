Woman held with banned vials

Chandigarh, December 25
A 50-year-old woman has been arrested at Sector 25 here after she was found in possession of 14 banned injections.
A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against her at the Sector 11 police station.
