Woman held with heroin

The police have arrested a 24-year-old woman with 10.41 gram of heroin in Sector 56 here.

During routine police checks on Friday, a police team arrested Anmol, a resident of Sector 56. A search of her belongings led to the recovery of 10.41 gram of heroin. An FIR under Section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Maloya police station.

The accused, who has studied up to Class XII. The police said investigation was underway to determine the source of the narcotics and whether the woman had links to a wider supply network.