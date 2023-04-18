Woman held with heroin in Panchkula

Panchkula, April 17
A woman has been arrested with heroin.
The suspect has been identified as Rajni, a resident of Kharag Mangoli in the district.
The police spokesman said a team of the anti-narcotics cell was patrolling on Old Panchkula road near Kharag Mangoli on Sunday when a woman coming towards it suddenly started running away.
However, the team overpowered the woman and during checking, recovered 6.15 gm of heroin from her possession.
A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against her at the Chandimandir police station. She was produced in court today, which remanded her in two-day police custody.
