Woman hit by rashly driven car, dies in Panchkula

Panchkula, February 13
A woman died after being hit by a rashly driven car while she was crossing the Panchkula-Yamunanagar highway at Bhanu village here today.
According to information, the identity of the deceased was not known, while the car driver was identified as Praveen Kumar, a resident of Ambala.
In his statement to the police, Salim Khan, a resident of Dabkori village of Chandimandir, stated that he was going to Panchkula from Mattawala village in his Innova around 11.30 am when he saw a car hitting a woman walking on the other side of the road, in front of the ITBP Training Centre. The driver of the offending vehicle was present at the spot. The police also arrived there and the injured woman was taken to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, where she was declared brought dead.
A case has been registered against the car driver.
