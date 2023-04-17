Woman hit by tractor in Dera Bassi, dies

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, April 16

A 35-year-old woman died after being hit by a tractor on Ramgarh Road here.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh, wife of Sonu, a native of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and a resident of Kakrali village.

The victim used to work as a farm labourer at Kakrali. She was going with her husband to Mubarikpur on April 14 to buy her son’s school books when a tractor hit her, injuring her seriously.

With the help of passersby, she was admitted to the Government Hospital, Panchkula, where she died during treatment.

The police have registered a case against the unidentified tractor driver on a statement of the deceased’s husband. The police have impounded the tractor which the driver had left behind while fleeing.