Woman hit by tractor in Dera Bassi, dies

Dera Bassi, April 16
A 35-year-old woman died after being hit by a tractor on Ramgarh Road here.
The deceased has been identified as Santosh, wife of Sonu, a native of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and a resident of Kakrali village.
The victim used to work as a farm labourer at Kakrali. She was going with her husband to Mubarikpur on April 14 to buy her son’s school books when a tractor hit her, injuring her seriously.
With the help of passersby, she was admitted to the Government Hospital, Panchkula, where she died during treatment.
The police have registered a case against the unidentified tractor driver on a statement of the deceased’s husband. The police have impounded the tractor which the driver had left behind while fleeing.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’
The Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing whi...
11 die of heatstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function in Navi Mumbai
Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the award to social reform...
2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel
Shooters wanted name in crime: FIR
9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions
Case fake, ploy to defame me, claims CM | AAP leaders stage ...
All help will be provided to family of Kerala man who died in Sudan violence: Centre
Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan...