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Home / Chandigarh / Woman hurt in accidental firing at Kharar hospital in Mohali district

Woman hurt in accidental firing at Kharar hospital in Mohali district

 Woman hurt

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, Updated At : 06:20 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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A woman sustained minor injuries to her leg after a firearm carried by a visitor accidentally discharged at the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Kharar on Tuesday.

Panic gripped the hospital premises when a bullet struck the floor and its fragments hit the feet of a woman standing nearby, leaving her with minor injuries.

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According to the police, several persons injured in a clash at Morinda had been brought to the hospital for treatment. One of them was carrying a pistol, which accidentally went off while he was on the premises.

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The sound of the gunshot triggered panic among patients, attendants and hospital staff. Witnesses said some people accompanying the man who was carrying the weapon were seen leaving the hospital in a hurry after the incident. The police are investigating the matter.

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