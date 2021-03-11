Woman injured in clash over parking in Panchkula

Panchkula, May 15
A clash erupted between two groups in Kendriya Vihar Society, Sector 14, here, over parking of vehicle late last night.
A woman, identified as Chetna Anubhav Mishra, suffered injuries during the clash. The incident came to light today after she uploaded the video of the scuffle on her Facebook and Instagram accounts.
In her complaint to the Sector 14 police, the woman alleged that a person named Ashu Vardhan, along with his son and friends, assaulted her over car parking in Kendriya Vihar Society.
The woman said she suffered multiple injuries as Ashu hit her with his fists. Even one of her friends, who came to help her, was also thrashed by the opposite party. She had to go through a lot of trouble even to get the FIR registered against Ashu.
IO Sub-Inspector Vikas Kumar said on the woman’s complaint, the police had registered a case under Section 323, 354 and 506 of the IPC. On the complaint of the opposite party, a case had been registered against the woman and her husband under Section 323 and 506 of the IPC in the Sector 14 police station. He said further investigation was on in the case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today
Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack; 1 dead, 5 hurt
The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet after a morning...
After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline
Experts call it ‘knee-jerk’ reaction | Govt also mulls bonus...
Two Sikh traders shot in Pakistan; punish assailants, says MEA
SGPC, Punjab CM Mann condemn targeted killings