Woman injured in clash over parking in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 15

A clash erupted between two groups in Kendriya Vihar Society, Sector 14, here, over parking of vehicle late last night.

A woman, identified as Chetna Anubhav Mishra, suffered injuries during the clash. The incident came to light today after she uploaded the video of the scuffle on her Facebook and Instagram accounts.

In her complaint to the Sector 14 police, the woman alleged that a person named Ashu Vardhan, along with his son and friends, assaulted her over car parking in Kendriya Vihar Society.

The woman said she suffered multiple injuries as Ashu hit her with his fists. Even one of her friends, who came to help her, was also thrashed by the opposite party. She had to go through a lot of trouble even to get the FIR registered against Ashu.

IO Sub-Inspector Vikas Kumar said on the woman’s complaint, the police had registered a case under Section 323, 354 and 506 of the IPC. On the complaint of the opposite party, a case had been registered against the woman and her husband under Section 323 and 506 of the IPC in the Sector 14 police station. He said further investigation was on in the case.