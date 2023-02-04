Woman injured in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A woman pedestrian was injured after being hit by a scooter. The complainant, a resident of Kishangarh, alleged a scooter hit her while she was crossing a road near Shastri Nagar, Mani Majra. The scooter was being ridden by a woman, who has booked under Sections 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code at the IT Park police station. The rider was arrested and later bailed out. TNS

Pedestrian hit by e-rickshaw

Chandigarh: An unidentified pedestrian was hit by an e-rickshaw at Kalagram light point. Complainant Sanjeev, a resident of Mani Majra, alleged that the e-rickshaw driven by Ram Kishan hit a pedestrian, causing him injuries. A case has been registered against the driver at the Mani Majra police station and an investigation initiated.