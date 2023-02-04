Woman injured in road mishap

Chandigarh: A woman pedestrian was injured after being hit by a scooter. The complainant, a resident of Kishangarh, alleged a scooter hit her while she was crossing a road near Shastri Nagar, Mani Majra. The scooter was being ridden by a woman, who has booked under Sections 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code at the IT Park police station. The rider was arrested and later bailed out. TNS
Pedestrian hit by e-rickshaw
Chandigarh: An unidentified pedestrian was hit by an e-rickshaw at Kalagram light point. Complainant Sanjeev, a resident of Mani Majra, alleged that the e-rickshaw driven by Ram Kishan hit a pedestrian, causing him injuries. A case has been registered against the driver at the Mani Majra police station and an investigation initiated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the M...
A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says ‘I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary’
Preneet Kaur is accused of helping the BJP in the northern s...
Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain
According to a FIFA ruling, men football players can wear tu...
'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77
Was living alone at a downtown apartment in Chennai
CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar
Says the message of equality was propagated by Guru Ravidass...