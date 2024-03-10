Woman injured in snatching incident

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 9

Two youths snatched the earrings of a woman who was on her way to Sector 15 on Sunday. The woman, Champa Rani, a resident of Sector 7, suffered injuries in both her ears as the snatcher grabbed onto her earlobes to pull out the earring.

In her complaint to the police, she said she was walking to Sector 15 when a boy came from behind and snatched her earrings, adding that one earring dislodged while the other stayed intact. She suffered injuries in both her ears as a result of the snatching. She said the snatcher was accompanied by another youth and both fled on a two-wheeler.

