Woman inmate 'assaults' jail staff, booked

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 3

A woman inmate has been booked for assaulting Burail jail staff.

In her complaint to the police, Head Warder Kanta Sharma reported that two inmates, named Nirmaya and Swati, were quarreling with each other in the female ward.

The complainant, along with warder Payal, tried to pacify the inmates. However, Nirmaya charged at them and allegedly slapped Payal.

It was alleged that the inmate also pushed the complainant and tried to tear her uniform. Other inmates and jail staff intervened to bring the situation under control.

A police complaint was made following which a case under Section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 49 police station.