Burail jail woman inmate caught with opium

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

The jail staff have recovered opium from a 24-year-old woman lodged in the Burail jail in an NDPS case. Sources said during checking of barrack No. 2, the jail staff recovered 1.52 gram opium from the inmate, named Avneet.

Amandeep Singh, Additional Superintendent, Model Jail, lodged a complaint with the police, following which a case was registered against the woman at the Sector 49 station.

Avneet, a college dropout, and Vikramjit Singh, alias Vicky (28), an MBA graduate, who owns a music company, namely “Big Boys”, were nabbed by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force of the UT police last month. During a search of their car, 1.102 kg of heroin concealed behind the speedometer was allegedly recovered.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.