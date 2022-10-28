Woman killed, husband hurt in hit-&-run

Mohali, October 27
A 29-year old woman was killed while her husband suffered injuries when their motorcycle was hit by a rashly driven bike at the Togapur village T-point in Dera Bassi yesterday. The deceased has been identified as Poonam Rani, a resident of Dappar village. Her injured husband Kuldeep Singh is undergoing treatment at the GMCH-32 in Chandigarh.
In his statement to the police, Kuldeep stated that he, along with his wife, was going to his in-laws’ house in Samgauli village when a rashly driven, speeding motorcycle hit their two-wheeler and sped away.
They were taken to the Civil Hospital, Dera Bassi, where doctors referred them to the GMCH-32. His wife, Poonam, died during treatment.
A case under Sections 304A, 279 and 427 of the IPC has been registerd.
