Woman killed, husband hurt in hit-&-run

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 27

A 29-year old woman was killed while her husband suffered injuries when their motorcycle was hit by a rashly driven bike at the Togapur village T-point in Dera Bassi yesterday. The deceased has been identified as Poonam Rani, a resident of Dappar village. Her injured husband Kuldeep Singh is undergoing treatment at the GMCH-32 in Chandigarh.

In his statement to the police, Kuldeep stated that he, along with his wife, was going to his in-laws’ house in Samgauli village when a rashly driven, speeding motorcycle hit their two-wheeler and sped away.

They were taken to the Civil Hospital, Dera Bassi, where doctors referred them to the GMCH-32. His wife, Poonam, died during treatment.

A case under Sections 304A, 279 and 427 of the IPC has been registerd.

#dera bassi #Mohali