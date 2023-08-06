Woman killed, husband hurt in Sector 40 hit-&-run

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 5

A middle-aged Maloya woman died while her husband sustained injuries in a case of hit-&-run.

The deceased was identified as Chanderkali, wife of Chotu Ram, 40. A car driver sped away after hitting the couple’s scooter near the community centre in Sector 40 here on August 4.

The complainant and his wife, who was riding pillion, sustained injuries and were rushed to Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16 (GMSH-16) where Chanderkali was declared brought dead.

A case under Sections 279, 337 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 39 police station.

Meanwhile, a Sector 28 resident, Sunil Kumar, 38, alleged that a car sped away after hitting his 10-year-old son near his house in Sector 28-B on July 18.

The boy sustained injuries and was admitted to the GMSH-16.

A case under Sections 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the car driver, who was identified as Navneet Singh, at the Sector 26 police station.