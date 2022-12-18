 Woman killed in accident : The Tribune India

in brief

Woman killed in accident

Indu Devi (48) was killed, while her husband, Jai Prakash, escaped unhurt after being hit by a truck on the Barwala road on Saturday evening. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Mohali: Indu Devi (48) was killed, while her husband, Jai Prakash, escaped unhurt after being hit by a truck on the Barwala road on Saturday evening. Passersby nabbed the truck driver. Jai Prakash resides at Koodanwala village. TNS

Youth held

Chandigarh: The police arrested a Bahadurgarh resident, Sonu, alias Kalu, with a pistol and a round at Sector 24 here on Friday.

Poclain machine, tippers seized

Mohali: The police seized a poclain machine and two tippers involved in mining in the Sohana area around 6 pm on Saturday. A case under the Mining Act has been registered at the Sohana police station. The complainant, Mining Inspector Hardeep Singh, stated that when they visited the place, a poclain machine and two tippers were involved in illegal mining. On seeing them, the suspects fled the spot, leaving their vehicles behind. TNS

Golfer Gairat emerges winner

Mohali: Local golfer Gairat Kahlon emerged winner in the final leg of the US Kids Tour Championship at Classic Golf and Country Club, Gurugram. She carded two birdies in the nine-hole event and maintained her composure to maintain a steady one-stroke lead over her nearest competitor. Meanwhile, her sister Rabab Kahlon lost a well-fought battle by one stroke to finish at the second position in the same tournament. She made a bogey at the 18th hole, which made her to face the defeat in the final. Rabab and Gairat are students of Manav Rachna International School, Mohali. TNS

Radhika overall winner in golf

Chandigarh: Radhika (119 points) emerged the overall champion in the NRI Golf Tournament. The three-day tournament commenced at Chandigarh Golf Club and the tee-off for the second day took place at Forest Hill Golf & Country Club. The final round of the tournament was held at Forest Hill Resort on December 17. As many as 50 golfers participated in the NRI Golf Tournament-2022. TNS

Sec 32 school pugilists shine

Chandigarh: Boxers of PML SD Public School, Sector 32, bagged 24 medals in the inter-school boxing championship for boys and girls (U-14, 17 & 19). The school boxers won nine gold, eight silver and seven bronze medals. Both boys and girls teams were declared overall champions of the event. TNS

Cricket trials in Mohali tomorrow

Mohali: The Mohali Cricket Association, affiliated with the Punjab Cricket Association, will organise trials for selecting U-15 team on December 19 (1 pm) at Satya School of Cricket, Sector 66. The selected team will take part in the Trident Cup U-15 for year 2022. Players born on or after September 1, 2007, will be eligible to participate in the trial. Players born, residing and studying continuously for the one year prior to the year of the tournament in Mohali district are eligible for the trials. TNS

Yoga, meditation workshop

Panchkula: A seven-day free yoga and meditation workshop will be organised by Sri Sri Gyan Vikas Kendra at Shri Hari Har Temple in Sector 12-A here from December 19 to 25 between 5 am and 7 am. Brahmrishi Vishal Ji will teach the art of living a happy and energetic life in the workshop. Anyone who has attained the age of 10 years is eligible to participate in the workshop. TNS

181 teams attend two-day event

Mohali: The two-day second phase of the 17th “Baja SAEIndia” began at Chitkara University. As many as 181 teams from various parts of the country are taking part in the event. The event has two categories of vehicles - mBAJA for IC-engine powered buggies and eBAJA for electric power train. K Venkataraj, Deputy Director General, SAEIndia, and Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, also attended the event. TNS

