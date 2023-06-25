Woman killed in accident

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi: A 45-year-old woman was killed in a road accident on Saturday afternoon. Her husband escaped unhurt in the accident that occurred in front of the Canter Union on Chandigarh-Ambala national highway. The deceased has been identified as Gurjit Kaur, wife of Gurdev Singh, a resident of Bhankharpur village. The police took the body in their custody and started investigation. Gurjit, along with her husband, had gone to the Dera Bassi subdivisonal hospital. When they reached near the Canter Union office, a speeding truck hit the bike theyh were riding from behind. TNS

NRI duped over land deal

Mohali: The police have booked a resident of Ganganagar, Lakshay Shingra, on the charge of cheating NRI Naresh Arora, a native of New Chandigarh, regarding a land deal of one kanal plot in June 2020. The complainant told the police that the suspect failed to provide him a plot through a developer and when he asked him to return his money, Shingra defrauded him of about Rs 11 lakh. A case under Section 420 of the IPC has been registered at the Sadar Kharar police station.

Shooting meet from July 5-9

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Rifle Association will organise the 48th Chandigarh State Shooting Championship from July 5 to 9 at Patiala Ki Rao Shooting Range, Sector 25. The competitions will be conducted for .177 Air Rifle/Pistol, .22 Rifle, .22 Standard Pistol, .22 Free Pistol, .22 Sports Pistol and Centre Fire Pistol events for different age groups of men and women. Those interested can confirm their entry on NRAI’s website i.e. www.thenrai.org. Details regarding matches will be available on website “www.thecra.in”. Online entries will begin from June 27 and continue till June 30. TNS

Football meet begins June 30

Chandigarh: Footwarz Football Academy, YMCA, Sector 11, will organise a six-a-side football tournament from June 30 to July 2. The tournament will be organised in the U-13 and U-16 age groups at YMCA grounds, Sector 11. Interested teams can confirm their entries with the organisers before June 30. TNS