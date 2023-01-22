Woman killed in Dera Bassi flyover mishap

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 21

A 50-year-old woman, who was on her way to visit her ailing husband at a hospital in Dera Bassi, died after her “dupatta” got stuck in the rear wheel of the bike she was riding pillion. The deceased, identified as Seema Gupta, wife of Naresh Gupta, was a resident of Zirakpur.

Investigating officer Kuldeep Singh said Seema was going to meet her husband in a private hospital on a motorcycle with her son, Radhe, in the afternoon. When they reached the Dera Bassi flyover, her “dupatta” got stuck in the chain of the motorcycle and she fell down. With the help of passers-by, she was taken to the government hospital in Dera Bassi, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The police have initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.