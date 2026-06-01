Woman killed, man hurt in road mishap

A woman died while a man sustained serious injuries as a truck collided with the motorcycle they were riding near Saidpura village of this district.

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The deceased was identified as Gurmeet Kaur and injured Akashdeep Singh.

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In a complaint to the Kheri Noudh Singh police, Dogar Singh, a resident of Kheri Noudh Singh, stated that a speeding truck (HP-12P-0578) allegedly hit the bike his relatives Akashdeep and Gurmeet were riding.

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A case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver.