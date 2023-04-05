Woman killed, three hurt as auto, SUV collide in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 4

A 33-year-old woman was killed while three others were seriously injured after an auto-rickshaw and an SUV collided head-on near Phase 11 here this morning.

Victim Dawinder Kaur from Amritsar suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot, while the three others travelling in the auto-rickshaw were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The speeding SUV hit the auto-rickshaw and overturned on the roadside, causing extensive damage to the vehicle. The SUV driver fled the scene, leaving behind the vehicle.

A case has been registered against the absconding driver at the Phase-11 police station. The SUV has been impounded by the police.

Crash investigator hired

Mohali: The Dera Bassi police have hired a crash investigator, a first in the state, to hold investigations, train probe officers and fill forms prescribed under Section 150 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 2022. Vipul Mittal will also visit crash sites and document problem areas. After consultation with technical group at the Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre, he will suggest solutions. He will cover all Mohali police stations as a master trainer. TNS

