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Home / Chandigarh / Woman lawyer dies under suspicious circumstances in Kharar

Woman lawyer dies under suspicious circumstances in Kharar

Following the statement of the deceased’s father, police have registered a case against her husband, Amit Rana, and initiated an investigation

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 09:56 PM May 31, 2026 IST
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A woman lawyer died under suspicious circumstances at her flat in Deep Homes-2, Kharar, on Saturday evening.

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The deceased, Neha Rana, a mother of an eight-year-old boy, reportedly had injury marks on her neck.

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Following the statement of the deceased’s father, police have registered a case against her husband, Amit Rana, and initiated an investigation.

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Neha, who was practising as a lawyer, was living with her husband in the Kharar flat.

According to the complainant, Ajmer Singh, a resident of Rajpura and the father of the deceased, Neha and Amit got married in 2015 and have a son currently studying in Class 2.

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He alleged that Amit was addicted to alcohol, frequently quarrelled with Neha over trivial issues, and had also assaulted her on several occasions. Despite repeated counselling by family members, the domestic disputes allegedly continued.

The couple’s son was visiting his maternal uncle, Ayush, in Rajpura for his summer holidays at the time of the incident.

Ajmer Singh alleged that Amit called Ayush around 5.45 pm on Saturday and informed him that Neha had hanged herself and that her body was at the Kharar Sub-Divisional Hospital.

On receiving the information, Ajmer Singh and other family members rushed to the hospital, but Amit was not present there. The family said he later stopped responding to calls, and his phone was switched off. Neha’s phone was also found switched off.

Police said the exact cause of death would be ascertained only after the post-mortem report and further investigation.

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