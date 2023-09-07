Woman loses Rs 4.92L to fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 6

A city resident has been duped of Rs 4.92 lakh. A resident of Sector 45 reported that a caller, posing as a private bank’s executive, made her a pre-approved loan offer (Rs 5 lakh) on credit card. The caller managed to get an OTP from her to access her internet banking account. With the help of the resident’s bank details, the fraudster got approved a loan of Rs 5 lakh, which was credited to the victim’s account, and later withdrew Rs 4.92 lakh. The police have registered a case at the cybercrime police station.