Woman loses Rs 4.92L to fraud

Chandigarh, September 6
A city resident has been duped of Rs 4.92 lakh. A resident of Sector 45 reported that a caller, posing as a private bank’s executive, made her a pre-approved loan offer (Rs 5 lakh) on credit card. The caller managed to get an OTP from her to access her internet banking account. With the help of the resident’s bank details, the fraudster got approved a loan of Rs 5 lakh, which was credited to the victim’s account, and later withdrew Rs 4.92 lakh. The police have registered a case at the cybercrime police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court protects Editors Guild members from arrest over Manipur reports
Bench seeks status report on arms recovery, wants rations st...
Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court
Raps police for ‘sorry state of affairs’