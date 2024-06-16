Woman loses Rs 45K in ATM card swap

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, June 15

Sonia Verma, a Dera Bassi resident, was reportedly duped of Rs 45,000 in a card swap incident from the ATM kiosk of a private bank today. The victim said two persons tricked her and swapped her ATM card inside the kiosk. When she came out, she received a message that money has been withdrawn from her account.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dera Bassi