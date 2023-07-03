 Woman loses Rs 7.62L to fraud : The Tribune India

Woman loses Rs 7.62L to fraud

Chandigarh: A resident of Sector 22 has lost Rs 7.62 lakh to a cyber fraud. A woman reported that a person sent her a message on WhatsApp regarding part-time work from home. The suspect sent a link to the victim to register herself. Later, the victim came to know that a total of Rs 7.62 lakh had been transferred from her account through multiple online transactions. The police were informed about the incident following which a case was registered at the Cybercrime police station. TNS

Man booked on cheating charge

Chandigarh: The police have booked a man for duping people of Rs 13.80 lakh on the pretext of providing them with jobs and houses. Kameshwar Madan Mandal, a resident of Maloya colony, alleged that Kanhiya Kumar and other residents of Mauli Complex, cheated him of Rs 1.20 lakh and collected a total of Rs 13.80 lakh from all victims on the pretext of providing jobs and housing board houses. The fraud took place in 2020. The police have registered a case of cheating at the Maloya police station and started investigation.

Author cites city’s eco plan at US event

Chandigarh-based academician and author Dr Amneet Gill, who teaches at Panjab University, participated in a webinar on ‘Place Based Energy Transition Research’ organised by the Institute for Policy Integrity, New York University School of Law, United States. Dr Gill shared the example of extension of green energy in Chandigarh with its residents getting free of cost solar power plants installed on the rooftops of their houses from next month.

Refresher course on medical physics

The Centre for Medical Physics inaugurated two-day College of Medical Physics of India national refresher course in association with the PGIMER and Association of Medical Physicists of India. At least 75 students, interns and medical physicists from all over India joined the refresher course. The first lecture was delivered by Dr Arun S Oinam, associate professor, PGIMER, on ‘Principles of Radiation Dosimetry’. Dr SD Sharma, president, AMPI, and RP&AD, BARC, Mumbai, talked about AERB regulatory norms.

