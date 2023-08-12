Mohali: Woman loses SUV to carjacker

Mohali, August 11
An unidentified youth tricked a woman and took away her SUV near the District Administrative Complex here on Wednesday night.
The TDI City resident, aged around 27, was coming from the Landran side when an unidentified scooty-borne youth signalled her to stop. When she stopped, the youth told her that a dog was entangled in the front bumper. When she alighted from the vehicle, the youth boarded the SUV and sped away, leaving his two-wheeler behind.
The victim was not attacked but was in a state of shock, the police said. A case has been registered at Sohana.
