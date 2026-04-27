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Home / Chandigarh / Woman mauled by stray dogs in Panchkula park; second time in 2 months

Woman mauled by stray dogs in Panchkula park; second time in 2 months

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 12:38 AM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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Stray dogs in a street at Sector 25, Panchkula. File photo
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A 62-year-old morning walker was bitten by a pack of stray dogs at the Topiary Park in Sector 6 here today.

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The victim, Sumati Sondhi, a resident of Sector 7, was jogging in the park as usual when the stray dogs attacked her and bit her in the leg several times. Passers-by rushed her to the Civil Hospital nearby.

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The incident has left other morning walkers shocked.

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Sondhi, a businesswoman, said it was the second time she had been bitten by stray dogs. She had previously been bitten by dogs in the same park on March 1 and had visited the Civil Hospital in Sector 6. She, however, didn’t get proper treatment there and had to go to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, for further treatment.

The victim claimed that this time too she has been advised to go to Chandigarh for treatment.

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Meanwhile, local residents said the number of stray dogs in the Topiary Park was increasing, endangering the safety of morning walkers, elderly persons and children. Despite numerous complaints, the Municipal Corporation is yet to take any action, they claimed.

The residents have requested the administration that the problem of stray dogs in the park should be resolved soon so that people can use this public place without fear.

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