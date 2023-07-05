Woman, passerby nab bag snatcher

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 4

A snatcher was nabbed by a woman and a pedestrian after he, along with his accomplices, tried to snatch her handbag in Sector 48 today. Two accomplices of the snatcher managed to escape.

Sonam, a resident of Faidan, reported that she was sitting at a bus stop when three youths on a motorcycle arrived there. They tried to snatch her handbag and mobile phone. As she raised the alarm, the youths tried to flee the spot. A passerby pushed the motorcycle they were riding, causing one of the suspects to fall off.

Both the woman and the passerby nabbed the youth, identified as Kundan Kumar. The police were informed, after which a team reached the spot. They arrested the suspect and registered a case at the Sector 49 police station.

Sources said raids were being conducted to nab the other suspects.