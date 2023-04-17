Woman returning home from temple robbed in Panchkula

Panchkula, April 16
Four unidentified miscreants made off with a woman’s gold jewellery worth over Rs 3 lakh after making her unconscious near the Shalimar Mall light point in Sector 5 here this morning.
In her complaint to the police, the victim, Nirdesh of Sector 11, stated that she was working as an assistant in the Irrigation Department and was returning home from the Mansa Devi temple on foot when two persons on a red bike approached her. One of the youths alighted from the bike and asked about the way to gurdwara. After telling him the way, she started moving on. As she went a little ahead, another motorcycle came from behind. A boy and a woman were seated on it. She said while the duo was about to speak to her, the youth who had asked about the gurdwara came and they all did something which made her unconscious.
She said she regained consciousness and realised that she was robbed of her gold jewellery.
A case under Sections 380 and 420 of the IPC has been registered against the four unidentified persons at the Sector 5 police Station.
