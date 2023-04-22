Woman rider killed, two kids hurt in hit-&-run

Chandigarh, April 21
A woman on her way to drop off her two children to school was killed, while her kids were injured after their vehicle was hit by a car near the Maloya bus stand here. The car driver sped away after the mishap.
Complainant Rajesh Kumar, a Maloya resident, claimed he was going on a bike for work on Thursday morning, while his sister-in-law Monika and her children were riding a scooter. A car hit their scooter near the bus stand, following which Monika and her children fell onto the road, causing them injuries.
Monika was taken to the Phase 6 hospital in Mohali, from where she was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, where she succumbed to her injuries. The victim’s 11-year-old son and a 9-year-old daughter suffered minor injuries.
The complainant noted down the registration number of the car, following which a case was registered against the driver at the Maloya police station. The police have initiated further investigation.
