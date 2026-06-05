Woman stabbed to death in Mohali

A 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her acquaintance on their office premises in Phase 11 here on Thursday evening, after which the assailant inflicted stab wounds on himself.

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The deceased has been identified as Dimple, a resident of Patiala.

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Accused Harjinder Singh is also a resident of Patiala.

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The accused is critical and undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm on the second floor of SRP US Logistics Company in Phase 11. The police said the accused was allegedly courting the woman.

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When the woman refused his advances, he stabbed her multiple times.

After this, the man stabbed himself multiple times with a knife.

Within minutes, crowd gathered in the office. They were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared the woman dead.

The police collected evidence from the scene and recorded statements of company employees.

The man’s statement will be recorded after doctors declared him fit for it, said the police.

A murder case has been registered against the accused at the Phase-11 police station.